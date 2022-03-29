Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VTWV opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $156.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.71.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VTWV)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.