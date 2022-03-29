Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 33.2% in March

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $156.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

