Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.11 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

