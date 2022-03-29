VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Stock Price Down 16.2%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) shares were down 16.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 1,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.
