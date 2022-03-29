Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Down 36.7% in March

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

