Venus (XVS) Reaches One Day Volume of $25.83 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $10.91 or 0.00022834 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $132.78 million and $25.83 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,725.15 or 0.99885169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00064091 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000987 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

