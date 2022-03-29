VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,261,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 567,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of VEON worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VEON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in VEON by 79.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEON. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

