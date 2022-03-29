Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 10.2%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 66,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 910,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after buying an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,499,000 after buying an additional 181,381 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

