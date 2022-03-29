Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Veritiv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veritiv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veritiv by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

