Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 86,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $2,715,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $302.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

