Verso Token (VSO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.61 or 0.07228109 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.43 or 1.00096869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055753 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.