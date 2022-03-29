Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 90,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Versus Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Versus Systems (Get Rating)
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Versus Systems (VS)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.