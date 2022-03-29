Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 90,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Versus Systems stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Versus Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

