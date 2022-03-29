Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.37. Viad shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 146,114 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Viad alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.