Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $35.37. Viad shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 146,114 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36.
In related news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)
Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.
