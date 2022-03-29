Victoria (LON:VCP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.77) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of VCP opened at GBX 919.50 ($12.04) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,000.25. Victoria has a 12 month low of GBX 640 ($8.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.98). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29.

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

