Victoria (LON:VCP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.77) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of VCP opened at GBX 919.50 ($12.04) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,000.25. Victoria has a 12 month low of GBX 640 ($8.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.98). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29.
Victoria Company Profile (Get Rating)
