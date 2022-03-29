View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

VIEW opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. View has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in View by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,826,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of View by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of View by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of View by 16,724.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,325,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of View by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,309,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 264,932 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

