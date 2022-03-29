Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €113.00 ($124.18) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($134.07) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Vinci in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €119.00 ($130.77) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.19 ($124.38).

Vinci stock traded up €0.36 ($0.40) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €92.10 ($101.21). 958,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €95.38 and its 200 day moving average is €92.35. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($76.42) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($97.58).

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

