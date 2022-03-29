Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viper Energy generates strong and steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin. Currently, the partnership has 27,027 net royalty acres,with 39 rigs currently operating on those acreages. Thus, it is well poised to boost production volumes. For 2022, the partnership expects its daily average oil equivalent production at 29.5-31.5 MBoe/d, suggesting an increase from the 2021 levels. This is likely to boost profits. Viper Energy is well-positioned to generate significant free cash flow through commodity price cycles. It expects to generate more $550 million in free cash flow this year. Also, it increased its quarterly cash distribution to 47 cents per common unit, indicating a 24% increase from the prior-quarter figure. Consequently, Viper Energy is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

3/10/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00.

2/23/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,157,425 shares of company stock worth $56,593,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

