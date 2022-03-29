Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 13,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

