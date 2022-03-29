Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYBBF. Barclays lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

