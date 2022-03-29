Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.90. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 33,411 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $443.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

