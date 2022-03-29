Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 4.8%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 6,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 902,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.69.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

