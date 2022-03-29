Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitru by 0.7% during the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,694,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vitru by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vitru in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.15 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $29.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vitru (Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.