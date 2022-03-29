Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD traded up GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 126.36 ($1.66). 99,687,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,773,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.24. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £34.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.72.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.