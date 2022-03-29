Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.22).

VOD stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.24.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

