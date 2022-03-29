Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
