Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.