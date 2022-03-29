Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

LON FAN opened at GBX 422 ($5.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 469 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 500.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 375 ($4.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The company has a market capitalization of £836.00 million and a P/E ratio of 31.65.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,224.55).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

