W Resources (LON:WRES) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.97 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,500,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42.
W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)
