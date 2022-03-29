Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE WTS opened at $141.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

