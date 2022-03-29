WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,363 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of ACI Worldwide worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,935,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,488 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $11,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.