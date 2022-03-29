WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 4,236 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Science Applications International worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 601,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $95.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

