WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,559 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Novanta worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $140.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.