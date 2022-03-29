Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Short Interest Up 58.5% in March

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,200 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 241,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of WFRD opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $123,219,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 5,524,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,673,000 after buying an additional 406,174 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,164,000 after buying an additional 243,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 665,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter worth approximately $12,358,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

