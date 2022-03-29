Welch Group LLC Sells 943 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

