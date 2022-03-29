WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.57. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$3.76 and a one year high of C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$944.27 million and a PE ratio of -27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

