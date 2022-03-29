Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

