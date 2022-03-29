WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.26

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.26 and traded as high as $35.52. WesBanco shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 244,126 shares.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in WesBanco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WesBanco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

