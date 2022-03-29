WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.66 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WESCO International by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WESCO International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $82.17 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

