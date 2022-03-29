Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.98.
A number of research firms recently commented on WDO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$15.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.20. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.91 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
