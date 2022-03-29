Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Pi Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$15.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.20. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.91 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$255,996.18. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.