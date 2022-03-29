Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WFAFY opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 6.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on WFAFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wesfarmers in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

