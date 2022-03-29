West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Lessened by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.43. 8,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.68 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

