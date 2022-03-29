Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.04

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.25, with a volume of 65411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.