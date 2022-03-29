Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 93,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of WHLR opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHLR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

