Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WSR opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $646.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

