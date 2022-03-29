Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.12

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.12 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.73 ($0.10). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 605,419 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)
