Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.50. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $86.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

