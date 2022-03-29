Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.70

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.70 and traded as high as $37.88. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 17,792 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Woori Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

