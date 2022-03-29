Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 10.8% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.91. 201,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,599,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. B. Riley lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
The company has a market cap of $744.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
