Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 182.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Workiva by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $28,722,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Workiva by 54.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 66.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 104,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

