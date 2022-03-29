WPP (LON:WPP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) target price on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.55) to GBX 1,320 ($17.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,090 ($14.28) to GBX 1,030 ($13.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,271.80 ($16.66).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,071.34 ($14.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,075.26. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 868.80 ($11.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.13). The stock has a market cap of £12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($578,682.55). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.69), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,450,310.52).

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.