WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$186.25.

WSP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$165.07 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$118.00 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.48.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

