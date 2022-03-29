Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
